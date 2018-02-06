New ‘Star Wars’ Series of Films Coming From ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators

Rian Johnson isn’t the only filmmaker with a new series of Star Wars films on the way, with Disney announcing today that Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a series of new films unrelated to the Skywalker Saga. Additionally, these upcoming films will also be unrelated to Johnson’s announced films.

Benioff and Weiss will produce and direct the new films, with no release dates having been announced. It’s also unclear how many films the pair will helm, as Disney didn’t specify.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The announcement raises many questions about the future of the Star Wars franchise, with Solo: A Star Wars Story and Episode IX being the only two films with release dates. Solo hits theaters on May 25 and Episode IX lands on December 20, 2019, making audiences wonder what the future may hold for the Skywalker Saga.

Following the successful collaboration between Lucasfilm and Johnson on The Last Jedi, the studio announced Johnson would craft a trilogy of films, the first of which he would write and direct, without announcing a timeframe for those films. Rumors have circulated that a standalone Obi-Wan film and a standalone Boba Fett film, which at one point had a director attached, were in the works.

Lucasfilm has also previously announced that a new live-action Star Wars TV series would be coming to their streaming platform, with a new rumored animated series currently being developed.

An important distinction is that Lucasfilm claims the series of films from Benioff and Weiss will be “separate” from the Skywalker Saga, which doesn’t rule out the possibility they could be working on standalone films featuring characters who debuted in the episodic films.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to hit HBO in 2019.

[H/T StarWars.com]