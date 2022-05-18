Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Featurette Focuses on Ewan McGregor's Triumphant Return

✖

Disney+ has an exciting line-up of new Star Wars shows to look forward to, including Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series will feature Ewan McGregor in the titular role, marking his first time playing the beloved Jedi since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was released 17 years ago. The series is finally premiering next week, and fans are eager to see what Obi-Wan got up to between the prequels and the original trilogy. In a new featurette shared by IGN, McGregor's big return is showcased.

The video features McGregor saying, "The first time I got to watch Star Wars, I was pretty blown away." The featurette also showcases the debut of Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars when he was played by the late, great Alec Guinness. McGregor praises his predecessor and opens up about taking on the role back in 1999 and returning to the franchise all these years later. "Ewan McGregor looks back on his stint as Obi-Wan Kenobi, from choosing his own lightsaber for The Phantom Menace to reprising his role as the Jedi Master in the upcoming Disney+ series," IGN captioned the video. You can check it out below:

Not only will Obi-Wan Kenobi feature the return of McGregor, but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Earlier this year, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast also includes the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.