Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Reveals What Darth Vader Wants in Rematch

✖

Audiences last saw Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader collide in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and, 17 years later, the pair had a showdown in Episode 3 of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but based on the outcome of that battle, this seemingly isn't the only duel viewers will see between the former allies. Vader actor Hayden Christensen recently teased such an encounter, pointing out that his villainous character likely wants to take on Ewan McGregor's Kenobi at the height of his power so that Vader can prove just how unstoppable he has become. New episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

In their recent faceoff, Kenobi was clearly a bit rusty, as he intentionally cut himself off from the Force during his years of seclusion on Tatooine. Given the limit of those powers, Christensen noted to The Hollywood Reporter that his character wants a more satisfying battle.

The actor admitted, "Well, I think that came as a shock to Vader to see how disconnected from the Force Obi-Wan is at this point. I think Vader wants Obi-Wan to be able to put up more of a fight. I don't want to say too much [about what's to come]."

In addition to Christensen teasing another potential showdown in the series, writer Joby Harold also previously hinted that the upcoming final episode will bring plenty of emotion.

"One of the challenges with the show is we know where it begins, and we know where it ends," Harold shared with Entertainment Weekly. "And part of the fun of it was, in the journey in between, taking us to places maybe you wouldn't expect, and some surprises along the way. But hopefully there's a satisfaction to landing the plane back where we all imagine it'll end up, vis a vis Episode 4 and A New Hope."

Harold teased, "So there's some emotional stuff ahead. There's more surprises ahead. And hopefully when everything is concluded, we'll be able to look at the whole thing as a complete story, and some of the earlier choices will make sense. So I'm just excited for all to get out there."

