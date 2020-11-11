Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Painted As Old War General Fan Art Goes Viral

✖

The Star Wars franchise and its fans still have a lot of love for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The legendary Jedi Master continues to prove that he is truly timeless, as shown in a new piece of Star Wars fan art, which looks at the many faces of General "Ben" Kenobi, over the years. The piece is modeled after classic military paintings, with Obi-Wan Kenobi actors Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness having their photoshopped onto famous military commanders from the past. It's an awesome ode to Guinness, as well as being a fitting ode to just how awesomely handsome Ewan McGregor has gotten with age.

As you can see from the shares over on Reddit, this great piece of fan artwork by @Scadarts is one that many Star Wars fans would probably be proud to hang on their wall.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's role in the Star Wars saga has only grown bigger and deeper as time has passed since his introduction in A New Hope - and then, his re-introduction in George Lucas' Star Wars Prequels. At the same time, there are quite a lot of Star Wars movie fans who haven't spent extensive time with Obi-Wan in the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, or the canonized comics.

Fans who only watch the movies or The Mandalorian need not fret, though: Ewan McGregor has been confirmed to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars limited series, that will stream on Disney+. After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it now looks like the Obi-Wan series will shoot in spring 2021, with a rumored premiere date in 2022.

The Obi-Wan series is set after Revenge of the Sith but before A New Hope - that period of decades when Obi-Wan Kenobi was hiding out from The Empire, and keeping an eye on Anakin Skywalker's son Luke, as he grew up on Tatooine.

Star Wars Rebels visited Obi-Wan in that period of his life, as young Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger was led to seek out Obi-Wan. It turned out Ezra was an unwitting pawn for Darth Maul, who was trying to track Kenobi down in order to exact revenge on the Jedi Master that nearly killed him in The Phantom Menace. That arc was very popular with fans, so this larger Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series could be similarly impressive.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is expected to premiere in 2022.