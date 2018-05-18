Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Director and Working Title Revealed

Today we got some new supposed leaks about the upcoming Star Wars standalone movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that included mention of who would be directing the film as well as its working title.

According to TMZ, the official title of the spinoff is Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story, but the working title will be “Joshua Tree” while the film is shooting in London at the studio where The Last Jedi filmed. And it’s supposedly being directed by Stephen Daldry.

If you don’t recognize the name: Daldry is the three-time Oscar-nominated director of films like The Hours, Billy Elliot, and the acclaimed TV series The Crown. If taking on the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t enough, Daldry will also be shooting the feature film adaptation of Broadway’s smash hit Wicked, for release next year. With reports that Obi-Wan will go into production in spring 2019, it seems like that would indeed make it Daldry’s next project.

Along with the director report, there was also a supposed synopsis for Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story that reveals it to be a prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope:

“The synopsis reads as follows … Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding … and into Jedi kickass mode. Scene.”

That reads as a kind of deeper and reflective drama that would delve into themes like duty and honor, and what the exact definition of the words is. We’d be seeing a version of Obi-Wan isolated and sworn to keep the fires of hope burning, even as the universe was darkening under the Empire’s shadow. It’ll be interesting to watch Kenobi’s dilemma, as he’s compelled to stop an immediate evil like the warring Sand People, and protect innocents, knowing that doing so would risk his exposure to the Emperor and Vader, and jeopardize Luke Skywalker’s future as a galactic hero bringing balance back to the Force.

Given Daldry’s resume (specifically The Hours), it wouldn’t be out of the question for the film to jump to other periods in Kenobi’s life, as the Jedi Master uses his isolation to reflect on the things that will eventually inspire him to act. That’s a fun notion because it leaves plenty of room for classic Star Wars heroes like Yoda and Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn to make cameos, essentially bringing the Prequel Trilogy and Original Trilogy together in one film.

Star Wars will continue with Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th, and Episode IX on December 20, 2019.