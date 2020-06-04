Star Wars Fans Launch Petition for Obi-Wan Kenobi to Get a Statue on Scotland's "Highest Ground"

✖

While the Star Wars prequel films might be somewhat divisive among fans, Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi has earned nearly universal praise, with fans launching a petition claiming that the character deserves his own statue in Scotland, where McGregor is from. Rather than the statue being crafted in any locations where he lived or in any of the country's more populated areas, fans are hoping that the tribute could be placed at the top of Ben Nevis, the country's tallest peak. The location was picked in honor of one of the most popular memes among Star Wars fans, in which Obi-Wan declares to Anakin Skywalker that he has the high ground, with Ben Nevis being Scotland's "highest ground."

"Ewan McGregor is a phenomenal actor and is considered one of Scotland's best," the petition on Change.org reads. "Appearing in countless films for over two decades, Ewan has an impressive filmography. With his most iconic role being that of Obi-Wan Kenobi from George Lucas' Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. Regardless of what you think of the Prequel Trilogy, most people will say that Obi-Wan was done brilliantly. He made Obi-Wan Kenobi the popular character he is today. And I think he deserves something for it."

It adds, "A statue of Obi-Wan Kenobi would be rather fitting, given the mountain's nickname, the volcanic past and its the highest ground of Ewan McGregor's home county. He would literally have 'the high ground,' watching over all of Scotland. It's poetic in a way."

When it comes to petitions started by Star Wars fans, this is one whose intentions seem most admirable. McGregor is often praised as an actor and he often shares his love of his home country. Fictional characters have previously earned statues in relevant locations, like the one-ton Captain America statue in his fictional home town of Brooklyn, New York.

Connor Heggie, who started to petition, also hopes that the statue could honor another piece of dialogue from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

"As long as there is a plaque that welcomes climbers with a 'Hello There.' Keeping the essence of the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi," the petition notes. "It would also have its benefits too, as the mountain would increase in popularity. Those estimated ascents would increase. You would have Star Wars fans from around the world coming to Scotland to climb Ben Nevis to reach 'the high ground.'"

Given the number of Star Wars fans who visit locations around the world that were used in filming, the statue would add another exciting stop to the map. The petition currently has more than 18,000 signatures.

McGregor is set to reprise his role in a new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series for Disney+.

