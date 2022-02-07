The Art of the Mandalorian Season Two Reveals Ahsoka Tano, Plo Koon, and More (Exclusive)

The Mandalorian‘s second season proved an eventful one for Din Djarin and Grogu, the alien previously known as “Baby Yoda.” Mando’s quest to return Grogu to the Jedi saw him crossing paths with several iconic and famous characters from the Star Wars universe. He butted heads with the Mandalorians in Bo-Katan Kryze’s clan of Nite Owls. He allied with the feared bounty hunter Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand. Ultimately, Luke Skywalker, the hero of the Rebellion and the original Star Wars trilogy, comes to the rescue. In a surprise appearance, Luke saved Din Djarin’s ragtag band from a force of Imperial Remnant Death Troopers.

In the same spirit as its season one predecessor, The Art of the Mandalorian (Season Two) offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the concept art created to help bring these characters and moments to life. Abrams Books has provided ComicBook.com with a handful of pieces of art featured in the book to preview. They include a rendering of Ahsoka jumping off a rooftop that puts the influence of Japanese cinema on her live-action debut episode (and Star Wars in general) on full display. There’s also concept art of Plo Koon, a Jedi from the prequel trilogy that Lucasfilm used as Luke’s stand-in during pre-production to ensure Luke’s return didn’t leak. Take a look below.

Grogu, from The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano, from The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

Plo Koon, from The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian and the Jedi, from The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

Plo Koon cuts his way in, from The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Art of The Mandalorian (Season Two)

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season Two)

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season Two) is the official behind-the-scenes companion to season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The hardcover book includes exclusive concept art by the Lucasfilm art department and original interviews with the artists, writers, and filmmakers

The artwork includes concept art, character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs. The interviews include discussions with key crew and creatives, including executive producer/showrunner/ writer Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) and executive producer/ director Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels).

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season Two) goes on sale on February 15th. You can pre-order the book here.

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season One)

The Art of the Mandalorian (Season One) is also still available. You can order it here.