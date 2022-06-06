Star Wars: Darth Vader Arrives in All-New Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Posters

✖

Star Wars new Obi-Wan Kenobi series has released a series of new posters – including the one most fans have been waiting for: Darth Vader! Along with Vader we get a look at a new breakout star of the Star Wars franchise: brave droid NED-B, a loader droid who is going above and beyond his own programming to help Jedi and Force Sensitives escape the Empire!

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Darth Vader made a triumphant return in Obi-Wan Episode 3. Hayden Christensen stepped back into the black suit, and some technical wizardry helped recreate the voice tones of James Earl Jones coming from Vader's mask. Star Wars fans are still buzzing about how Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow turned Vader into a true horror-style source of nightmare fuel. The Sith Lord murdered indiscriminately just to get Obi-Wan's attention; then he stalked his former best friend and mentor cat-and-mouse style through a mining quarry; and to top it all off, Vader got sadistic revenge on Obi-Wan, dragging him through a pit of fire, just so Kenobi could feel a bit of what he did to Anakin.

Even though Obi-Wan escaped the encounter alive (with some big help), it's clear that Vader will still be on the hunt. While it's certainly a fun prospect to keep the final three episodes of Obi-Wan moving, it's also a risky push of franchise continuity. Then again, Obi-Wan has been taking such risks all over the place. Bringing a Young Leia into the story, or killing characters like Grand Inquisitor earlier than his previous death in canon has all been very confusing. But for now, it's also been a fun enough series to ignore the contradictions.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

This NED-B droid doesn't get a second look from most people – and why should it? NED-B is the sole occupant at a repair shop on the mining planet Mapuzo – a shop that is actually a front for a safehouse run by Tala (Indira Varma). NED-B has quickly earned his place amongst Star Wars' most badass droid characters, thanks to the scene where he almost has to bring the hammer to some Stormtroopers that are sniffing around the shop. The way NED-B seems vapid and lifeless – but clearly has both personality and cleverness, makes him easy to love. No Star Wars fan had NEB-B on their Obi-Wan bingo card, but now we couldn't do without him!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.