Star Wars: Official Concept Art for The Mandalorian Chapter 4 Released

The tales of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda continue on Disney+ with chapter 4 of the series taking the pair to a new planet and encountering a new adventure. As they’ve done with each episode since, Lucasfilm has released the official concept art from the episode that originally appeared in the closing credits of the episode. Among the images that you can find below are the first meeting of Baby Yoda and the Loth-cat, plus the debut of Gina Carano as Cara Dune and the return of the AT-ST walker to that galaxy far, far away. Check out all the new pieces of concept art from the episode below

The Mandalorian‘s debuts new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The at-st attacks

Art by by Ryan Church

Exiting the ship

Art by Christian Alzmann

Baby Yoda meets the Loth-cat

Art by Christian Alzmann

cara dune attacks

Art by Christian Alzmann

the village

Art by Jama Jurabaev

the raiders return

Art by Christian Alzmann

The first raid

Art by Seth Engstrom

the mandalorian arrives in the village

Art by Christian Alzmann

Peace in the village

Art by Jama Jurabaev