Star Wars: Official Concept Art for The Mandalorian Chapter 4 Released

The tales of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda continue on Disney+ with chapter 4 of the series taking the pair to a new planet and encountering a new adventure. As they’ve done with each episode since, Lucasfilm has released the official concept art from the episode that originally appeared in the closing credits of the episode. Among the images that you can find below are the first meeting of Baby Yoda and the Loth-cat, plus the debut of Gina Carano as Cara Dune and the return of the AT-ST walker to that galaxy far, far away. Check out all the new pieces of concept art from the episode below
The Mandalorian‘s debuts new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.
If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
The at-st attacks
Art by by Ryan Church
Exiting the ship
Art by Christian Alzmann
Baby Yoda meets the Loth-cat
Art by Christian Alzmann
cara dune attacks
Art by Christian Alzmann
the village
Art by Jama Jurabaev
the raiders return
Art by Christian Alzmann
The first raid
Art by Seth Engstrom
the mandalorian arrives in the village
Art by Christian Alzmann
Peace in the village
Art by Jama Jurabaev