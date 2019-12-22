Star Wars Prequel Actress Natalie Portman Is Hyped for The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is officially playing in theaters everywhere and features many beloved characters from the franchise’s previous films. However, one big star who does not appear in the new movie is Natalie Portman, who portrayed Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy. The actor may not be in the newest Star Wars film, but that doesn’t mean she’s not excited to catch a showing. Portman recently took to Instagram to share an image of herself from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones to celebrate the “end of an era.”

“End of an era… who’s seeing #TheRiseofSkywalker tonight?? #tbt @starwars,” Portman wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Our Queen. 🙏,” @starwars wrote.

“This look is killer,” @veryleslyeheadland added.

“Queen we need you back,” @luiyv requested.

While Portman may be done with Star Wars, she’s still a part of another huge Disney franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will soon be reprising her role as Jane Foster in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also be taking on the Thor mantle.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.