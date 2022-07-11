Star Wars Preview Reveals the Knights of Ren's Return
The Knights of Ren returns to Star Wars to battle bounty hunters in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 by Ethan Sacks and Paolo Vilanelli. The Knights of Ren previously appeared as part of the Star Wars: Crimson Reign event series, allying with the Crimson Dawn and attacking Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. This time, they're after T'onga's bounty hunter team, who believe they're on a rescue job raiding the Crimson Dawn's flagship Vermillion. In actuality, they're being led into an ambush by their supposed ally, Dengar. Do the bounty hunters stand a chance against the group of dark side Force-wielders?
You can see the preview below. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 goes on sale on July 13th. The issue's solicitation text follows.
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25
- MAY221006
- (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
- BOUNTY HUNTERS VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN!
- • Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!
- • Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?
- RATED T
- In Shops: Jul 13, 2022
- SRP: $3.99