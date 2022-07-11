Star Wars Preview Reveals the Knights of Ren's Return

By Jamie Lovett

The Knights of Ren returns to Star Wars to battle bounty hunters in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 by Ethan Sacks and Paolo Vilanelli. The Knights of Ren previously appeared as part of the Star Wars: Crimson Reign event series, allying with the Crimson Dawn and attacking Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. This time, they're after T'onga's bounty hunter team, who believe they're on a rescue job raiding the Crimson Dawn's flagship Vermillion. In actuality, they're being led into an ambush by their supposed ally, Dengar. Do the bounty hunters stand a chance against the group of dark side Force-wielders? 

You can see the preview below. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 goes on sale on July 13th. The issue's solicitation text follows.

  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25
  • MAY221006
  • (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
  • BOUNTY HUNTERS VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN!
  • •  Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!
  • •  Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?
  • RATED T
  • In Shops: Jul 13, 2022
  • SRP: $3.99

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Cover

(Photo: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Recap

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Preview Page 1

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Preview Page 2

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Preview Page 3

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Preview Page 4

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Lashley Variant

(Photo: Ken Lashley, Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Sprouse Choose Your Destiny Variant

(Photo: Chris Sprouse, Marvel Comics)
