Star Wars Preview Reveals the Knights of Ren's Return

The Knights of Ren returns to Star Wars to battle bounty hunters in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 by Ethan Sacks and Paolo Vilanelli. The Knights of Ren previously appeared as part of the Star Wars: Crimson Reign event series, allying with the Crimson Dawn and attacking Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. This time, they're after T'onga's bounty hunter team, who believe they're on a rescue job raiding the Crimson Dawn's flagship Vermillion. In actuality, they're being led into an ambush by their supposed ally, Dengar. Do the bounty hunters stand a chance against the group of dark side Force-wielders?

You can see the preview below. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 goes on sale on July 13th. The issue's solicitation text follows.