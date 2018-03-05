‘Star Wars Rebels’ Producer Clarifies Last Week’s Saga-Changing Twist

With the series almost at its conclusion, last week’s Star Wars Rebels introduced new elements that could potentially have ramifications throughout the rest of the saga. To some audiences, it seemed as though the animated series introduced the concept of time travel to Star Wars lore, yet Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni confirmed that the sequences didn’t exactly depict what you thought it did.

At one point in the episode, Ezra Bridger traveled to another realm in which he heard whispers from various points in the saga, dating back to The Phantom Menace and up to The Force Awakens. When witnessing Ahsoka’s conflict with Vader from the series’ Season 2 finale, Ezra reached in and pulled her to safety. Understandably, this seemingly confirmed the possibility of time travel, which would seem like a big twist in what we know of Star Wars lore.

“I don’t really think of it as time travel. It’s not really a thing where you go through one door and out another in a different time,” Filoni shared with CinemaBlend. “The world between worlds is really about knowledge and gaining knowledge. As the Dume wolf says, what’s in there is knowledge and destruction. You can gain knowledge of the future or futures that may happen, and you can see things that happened in the past. You can at times choose to alter them, but it’s perilous to do so and when you alter something you don’t know if that’s not the way it always happened. So destruction is the other half of what’s in there.”

Introducing time travel could result in a character having stopped Maul from killing Qui-Gon, Kylo Ren from killing Han Solo, or even Kanan from dying in an explosion. Filoni explained that this realm was merely a manifestation of what was hinted at with Luke in the original trilogy.

“When you go through these doorways, you’re in peril of destruction because you’re missing all sorts of things that would have happened or things would’ve happened otherwise, you know, so it’s a dangerous game but it’s not something we’re here going in and out of different doors,” Filoni confirmed. “It’s an extension of the Jedi’s ability to perceive the future and the past, as described in Empire Strikes Back.”

Find out of this “World Between Worlds” is a factor in the Star Wars Rebels series finale, airing tonight on Disney XD.

