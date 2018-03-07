How ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Finale Sets Up the Next Animated Series

The finale of Star Wars Rebels wrapped up the journey of the Ghost crew from fledgling freedom fighters to leaders of the resistance against the Empire, ending their quest to free Lothal from Imperial rule.

But the series teased some major developments for the future of the Star Wars galaxy, possibly hinting at the next animated series from Dave Filoni and Co.

Warning: Spoilers for the series finale of Star Wars Rebels below.

In the climax of the battle for Lothal, Ezra’s gambit to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn and his fleet of Star Destroyers pays off when he summons a herd of Purrgil, the massive squid-whale creatures that can travel space at lightspeed. They destroy Imperial blockade and wrap up Thrawn’s ship with he and Ezra still on board, teleporting away from the galaxy.

It seems that Ezra and Thrawn’s fate is left up in the air, and for a short while Sabine Wren feels like her companion has passed.

The series’ final moments jump forward in time and shows Lothal after the Battle of Endor, when the Empire has finally been beaten. Sabine reflects on everything that’s happened since Ezra’s sacrifice while looking out at the pristine city that now stands in the wake of the Empire’s defeat.

She seems to understand her new mission — to find Ezra and bring him home, wherever he is out there in the galaxy.

Ahsoka Tano joins her, clad in robes and wielding a staff much like the Jedi exiled on Ahch-To. This scene reflects Ahsoka’s promise to Ezra in “A World Between Worlds,” when she pledges to find Ezra whenever she’s finished with her journey at the Sith temple on Malachor.

Sabine and Ahsoka board the ex-Jedi’s ship and take to the stars in search of Ezra, revealing that Luke Skywalker is not the only Jedi in the galaxy after Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka and Ezra are still out there, though their futures are a mystery at this point.

Given the recent rumors that there could be a new animated series called Star Wars Resistance, the finale of Rebels could set up that series with this important event, and not contradict the original trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda remarked that there were no more Jedi, which is kind of true. Ahsoka and Ezra were both missing during the time of the Galactic Civil War. But now that the Resistance will have to contend with the First Order, having Sabine, Ahsoka, and possibly Ezra help fortify the defenses in the wake of Luke’s absence would be a perfect story to tell before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Hopefully Filoni reveals more about the next Star Wars animated series soon.

