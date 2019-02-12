‘Star Wars Rebels’ Art Book Coming This Fall

The release of Star Wars films under the Disney umbrella has seen each movie get a companion book that explores the art that helped bring the experience to life, offering insight into the development process. This tradition will extend to the world of animated TV series, as The Art of Star Wars Rebels will hit shelves in October.

IGN confirmed that the book, from Lucasfilm and Dark Horse Books, will feature insight from Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck provided by writer Dan Wallace.

The series debuted in 2014 and marked the first new animated series with Lucasfilm officially under Disney’s ownership, exploring the crew of the Ghost ship between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Filoni was the mastermind behind the series, taking everything he learned on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and applying it to a new set of characters in an unexplored period of time.

What made the series so compelling for audiences is that, like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the environment felt familiar to what we saw in the original trilogy of films, yet we were given all-new stories in that familiar setting, appeasing new and old viewers alike. The time period also allowed characters like Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi to make appearances.

While Rebels‘ series finale brought some characters’ journeys to a close, other characters’ trajectories were left wide open. Filoni previously teased that, were new adventures featuring these characters to be developed, he’d have a difficult time sitting on the sidelines.

“That would be hard. That would be, to be honest. That’d be really hard for me to do at this point, just because I’ve been a part of it for so long. Since, especially, Ahsoka’s beginning,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he could see other storytellers continue the adventures of Ahsoka and Sabine. “I can’t imagine not being involved in some way with what would happen to her. Or Sabine, for that matter.”

Also coming later this year is the final season of The Clone Wars, causing many fans to speculate if we could see Rebels characters make an appearance in that series. The first teaser confirmed we’ll get much more Ahsoka, though who else we could see appear in the series is anyone’s guess.

The Art of Star Wars Rebels is available now for pre-order and hits shelves on October 1st.

