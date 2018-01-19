Star Wars: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Met With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy

The Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale has been lauded for its compelling and sophisticated take on a dystopia featuring a second American Civil War which forces women a forced into a life of child-bearing servitude. Reed Morano, who directed the series’ pilot and other Season 1 episodes, recently shared that she had a meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, but does that mean Morano could potentially direct an upcoming Star Wars film?

“I guess she was watching [The Handmaid’s Tale] with her daughter and then called people and was like, ‘Who’s this Reed person?’ She probably thought I was a guy because of my name,” Morano described to The Hollywood Reporter of her meeting with Kennedy. “She’s amazing. We’re talking about adventure movies, and I’m not even remembering that she produced Goonies. Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced. Anyway, it was a great meeting. Obviously, I can’t say anything about what else we were talking about.”

A meeting with someone at Lucasfilm doesn’t automatically mean Morano is on course for a directing opportunity, but the filmmaker’s reluctance to admit what they talked about does hint that it would be a project in the world of Star Wars.

Of the films that Star Wars fans know about, J.J. Abrams is directing Episode IX and Rian Johnson will be directing the first film in a trilogy that will explore uncharted realms of the galaxy. Morano could be in the running for an unannounced production, but with a Star Wars TV series on the horizon and, given her acclaim in the world of TV, could also have been meeting to discuss initial concepts for the series set to debut on Disney’s streaming platform.

In 2017 the top three films at the box office, The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman, all featured strong female leads, a trend that we hope Hollywood realizes results in huge numbers. While Lucasfilm has put characters like Rey and Jyn Erso at the forefront of major films, the studio has yet to take that route behind the camera, with every film in the franchise having been written and directed by men.

With Kennedy calling the shots at Lucasfilm, we hope that Morano is the first of many female filmmakers to share their perspective of the galaxy far, far away, regardless of what medium they use to tell a compelling Star Wars story.

