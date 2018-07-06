Release Window and First Look at ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Characters Unveiled

It looks like Star Wars Resistance could be expanding a certain galaxy far, far away very soon.

The upcoming Disney XD animated series was recently teased at France’s RDVDisney 2018, where a surprising amount of details were revealed. One tweet from the event debuted concept art for the series’ new characters, as well as established sequel trilogy characters of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Captain Phasma (Gwendolyn Christie). You can check it out below.

A second tweet from the event also teased Resistance‘s release date, hinting that it will debut sometime in October.

Resistance, which was first announced earlier this year, is set to be an anime-inspired take on the Star Wars universe, which is set before the events of The Force Awakens. The series will follow Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot who is recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order.

The series also stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

While details are still relatively slim about the series, this presentation of concept art and a tentative release date seem to hint that more information could be on the way. And according to one of the series’ stars, expectations should be pretty high for the series

“I wish I knew more because obviously we drop in and did that sort of as a recurring [character] so there are so many things that happen in between that we are not privy to,” Rash confessed in an interview last month. “I can’t wait to see it. I saw, at best, early animation and it was already amazing, this wasn’t even the finished product.”

Are you excited to see Star Wars Resistance make its way to the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.