Star Wars Retro Collection Figure Set Is Super Cheap Today Only

Black Friday week is is now in full effect and Entertainment Earth is set to offer new one-day flash sales each day. For today, November 25th, the big sale is happening on this 6-piece figure set in Hasbro’s Star Wars The Retro Collecrion, which are near perfect copies of the original 1978 Kenner Star Wars figures. Through the end of the day (or while supplies last) you can get the set for only $26.99 (63% off) with the flash sale combined with the 10% in-stock Comicbook discount that will be automatically added when you purchase via this link. Just keep in mind that the Super Saver shipping charge will be waived on orders $39+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars The Retro Collection Figure Set (Detail)

The set includes Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader with their classic retractable lightsabers. It also includes Han Solo, Leia, Chewbacca, and the Stormtrooper with their blaster pistols. Inside the set, they will come individually packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging. Apparently, the figures are fractionally different in size and detail to differentiate them from the ’70s originals. While you’re at it, make sure to check out this sale on Amazon for loads of additional deals on Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases.

Hasbro also recently launched a new Black Series lightsaber and figure set as part of Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy promotion, which will be ongoing through December 17th. Look for additional releases to turn up each week right here at Comicbook.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt ($300) – See at The Disney Store: In other Star Wars collectibles news, this Knights of Ren Lightsaber hilt is a highly detailed, limited edition of 5000 units that features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately. The hilt comes in a decorated Knights of Ren display case with sliding doors and double latch closure. The set is inspired by the Ren character in Charles Soule’s The Ridse of Kylo Ren comic book miniseries, so it’s appropriate that it includes a Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book with variant cover.