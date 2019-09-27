Star Wars Reveals Slate of Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian Products for Triple Force Friday

Next week, Lucasfilm and Disney will come together to promote the forthcoming TV, film, and video game releases from the Star Wars universe with “Triple Force Friday,” which will focus on getting new Star Wars merch out to fans in time for the November releases of The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Over on the official Star Wars website, they’ve revealed dozens of products that will be available on October 4 from a variety of cooperating retailers — from smart watches to action figures, LEGO toys to hard drives. You can check them out here.

Triple Force Friday will be October 4, and the geek community will have a lot going on. Besides New York Comic Con and Triple Force Friday, that date will be the official release date for Todd Phillips’s Joker, which is on pace to earn about $100 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, we get it, you don’t have a ton of time. Here are some of the highlights of the Triple Force Day offerings.

Citizen Watches

Citizen invites you to “Count down to the new Star Wars film and series, and celebrate the saga with watches that pay homage to the Death Star and evoke characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader.”

Costumes

Just in time for Halloween, you can be the first to dress as some of the new characters from as-yet-unreleased projects when you grab some Rubies costumes based on The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Fallen Order.

You can check those out here. You can get a lot of them at Party City, too.

Xbox

It’s probably no surprise that, with a new game on the horizon, there’s a new, Fallen Order-themed Xbox controller. You can check it out above. The controller draws inspiration from the Purge Troopers who will square off with Cal Kestis in the game.

Disney Parks

Triple Force Friday will serve as a launchpad for an exclusive Poe Dameron X-wing toy, available next week at Walt Disney World Resort and popping up later at Disneyland.

The Disney Store

If you’ve been to a Disney Store before, you’ve likely seen those little vinyl figurine sets they have. Whether you’re a fan of Cars, The Avengers, Vampirina, or Mickey Mouse, it’s likely you have encountered a set featuring a whole bunch of small-scale, non-moving action figures. This time around, it’s the First Order that’s getting the Deluxe Playset treatment. Per the StarWars.com story, there is also — although there’s no photo of it yet — a Mandalorian coffee mug.

Funko

To nobody’s surprise, there are just a whole bunch of Funko Pops that will be coming out of this embarrassment of Star Wars riches.

Lando Calrissian, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, Finn, Jannah, and Zorii Bliss from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be part of the collection, along with the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and IG-11 from The Mandalorian, and Cal Kestis and the Second Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Clothing

There are Star Wars clothing lines coming out to celebrate the releases from retailers including The Gap and Hybrid Apparel.

LEGO

Just like with the Funko Pops, LEGO provides ample opportunities to get hands-on play within the world of Star Wars, and you can build up vehicles famliar and new in numerous playsets.

Books

Whether it’s a pop-up encyclopedia, or a Star Wars-themed coding kit, there’s plenty of geeky reading to be enjoyed on Triple Force Friday.

Electronics

Garmin is rolling out some pedometers and other such devices to help people keep track of how many steps they have taken on the path to the Dark Side.

For kids, there’s the vívofit jr. 2, aligned with either the dark or the light side; for adults, the Legacy Saga Series, smartwatches inspired by Rey and Darth Vader.

Xbox is also offering a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-themed 2TB game drive.

Action Figures and Statues

There are more new action figures and statues than you can shake a stick at. Besides the aforementioned Disney Store exclusives, there are plenty of Black Series action figures; a D-O Interactive Droid; and a statue of D-O and BB-8, among others.

More

There’s plenty more where all of that came from — so if you haven’t seen anything that strikes you just yet, but are hell-bend on spending some money on Star Wars, check out the original story at StarWars.com for a handful of other things, including office supplies, water bottles, and more.