Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Film Series Still Remains on the Boards

While some fans are excited that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has the keys to the kingdom to develop a new trilogy of Star Wars films, other audiences are hoping for a sign that those projects will be scrapped, with a new report confirming those plans are still set with Lucasfilm. Following the release of The Last Jedi, Johnson has been taking on a number of exciting projects, with some fans thinking he could become too busy with new endeavors to work on his Star Wars films. According to Deadline, his plans with the films are still a go.

In an announcement detailing Johnson creating the company T-Street with producing partner Ram Bergman, the outlet noted, “They are crafting a new film series set within the Star Wars universe, and those plans remain on the boards.”

The goal of T-Street is to develop original content in both film and TV, which marks a new avenue for Johnson, who is more familiar with writing and directing his own stories.

“I always focused on directing my own stuff and never had the producing bug,” Johnson shared with the outlet. “I’m excited to open things up and get the chance to work with talented people and learn from them. In a way, this is very much in the mode of how we’ve always worked, though Star Wars was different for obvious reasons. But we’ve always thought like indie filmmakers, maintaining a degree of ownership and authorship over what we’ve done. This was a way to set up a space where we can make that happen for other filmmakers.”

Ahead of the release of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that they were so happy with their creative partnership with Johnson that they tapped him to create a trilogy unrelated to the Skywalker Saga, with the filmmaker set to write and direct the first entry. Many fans of the franchise appreciated what he accomplished with that film, though not all audiences appreciated the ambitious take on familiar material, and hoped that the partnership would just dissolve.

Johnson isn’t the only filmmaker that has a project in the books with Lucasfilm, as Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to develop a trilogy of films as well. Lucasfilm confirmed release dates for three Star Wars films in Decembers of 2022, 2024, and 2026, with Disney CEO Bob Iger hinting that Benioff and Weiss’ first film will be the next to move forward, leading audiences to wonder when Johnson’s films could be released.

