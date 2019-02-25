Star Wars: Rian Johnson’s Trilogy Reportedly Moving Forward With Official Production Name

While fans are eager to learn more about the end of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm is already preparing for the future of the franchise.

Along with news that preparations might be underway for a third live-action series, possibly for Disney+, the site Fantha Tracks is reporting that Disney registered a production company likely meant to work on the first film of Rian Johnson‘s trilogy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course this hasn’t been confirmed, and Lucasfilm is very secretive over their plans for the future of the franchise, but E&E INDUSTRIES (UK) LIMITED was registered in a batch with other companies.

For those who are unsure of the significance of this, every major film and TV production is registered as a separate entity under the banner of a larger studio. As Fantha Tracks noted, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was registered under the company Space Bear Industries (UK) Limited, with the working title of “Space Bear.”

Star Wars: Episode IX was registered under the company of Carbonado Industries (UK) Limited, with the working title of “trIXie.”

This doesn’t mean that filming has begun or is set to begin, but just that Lucasfilm can begin hiring staff in order to develop the project, and those crew members would be employed under the banner of E&E Industries.

There were questions over the future of Rian Johnson’s trilogy after an unverified blog site published a report that the writer and director walked away from Lucasfilm. Johnson himself debunked the rumor, indicating that he still plans to make his Star Wars trilogy, but that he’s currently preoccupied with his upcoming mystery film Knives Out, premiering later this year.

“No it isn’t true, I’m still working on the trilogy,” Johnson said of the rumors. “With all due respect to the movie bros, who I’m sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions.”

While Star Wars: Episode IX will likely light up the box offices, the Star Wars franchise suffered a setback last year with the lackluster numbers of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn recently addressed this during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s always a challenge because — and I say this with love and respect for media — the thing about these big movies is they get a lot of attention, whether positive or negative. So when they don’t work, like Solo, the media says it’s a failure,” said Horn. “I think it was a pretty good movie. It didn’t resonate as much as we’d hoped it would, but the press writes it up in a more negative way than I would.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!