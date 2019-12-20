GoFundMe Celebrating Rise Of Ben Solo In Star Wars Raises Over $18K For Arts In Armed Forces

Kylo Ren’s ending in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left a lot of emotions for fans of this sequel trilogy. One fan of Ben Solo is raising money for a cause close to series star Adam Driver‘s heart. The actor was a former Lance Corporal in the Marines and he’s been vocal about how that experience molded him over time. The fan set up a GoFundMe that has aims of raising $31,000 for Arts in the Armed Forces. They’ve already raised more than $18,000 and that number is steadily climbing. The non-profit being supported brings high-quality arts programming to active duty service members, veterans, military support staff and their families around the world free of charge. Back in the world of the movie, Adam Driver really enjoyed the ambivalence injected into the characters. J.J. Abrams didn’t spell out absolutely everything, but he also delivered on the fan service 20 fold. Now, with the project out in the world, the fans know the fate of Kylo Ren and what notes his journey ends upon. Still, some of those answers just aren’t enough for people who can’t get enough of Star Wars. Apparently, this movie made a ton of fans feel right at home if the early returns on Rotten Tomatoes have anything to say about it.

“I don’t want to shortchange it by saying what they are because I always feel that that’s more exciting for an audience to attach meaning,” Driver explained. “And in a sense it doesn’t really matter what my opinion is. It’s for an audience to project their own meaning towards. And luckily we had a script that honors ambiguity.”

“They, I should say – Chris and J.J. – wrote something that is not always spelled out in the dialogue, which I love,” he added. “It’s not characters saying exactly what they’re feeling. it’s a Testament to, or keeps in the tradition of the original movies. They’re filled with so much ambiguity and moments that I guess literally don’t make sense, but there’s an emotional truth about them that makes an audience project meaning.”

Kylo’s mask figures into The Rise of Skywalker in unexpected ways. But, that theme has always been dancing around in this trilogy. Driver told Collider a little about how that black accessory factors into his journey this time around.

“We’ve been talking with people before about masks, and that’s such a huge iconography of Star Wars that we took for granted that we had to reimagine,” Driver said. “So what is it about someone who hides himself? Or presents the person to the world that underneath is something completely different? And I think for the first … maybe there’s a moment in this one that’s surprising. That’s so vague.”

You can see the GoFundMe here.