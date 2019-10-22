Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Shatters Avengers: Endgame First-Hour Ticket Record

Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have now been available for a matter of hours and the film has already broken one major record. According to a new report, the last film in the Skywalker saga has already sold more tickets in its first hour than Avengers: Endgame did in the same timeframe. In a new report from the Observer, The Rise of Skywalker ended up selling a whopping 45 percent more tickets in the first hour on Atom Tickets than Marvel Studios‘ massive April blockbuster.

To date, #StaWars: #TheRiseofSkywalker has sold 45% more tickets on @atomtickets in the first hour of pre-sales than #AvengersEndgame did earlier this year. The first hour of pre-sales for SKYWALKER sets a new record for Atom Tickets. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) October 22, 2019

The top five best-selling movies in the first hour of availability on Atom Tickets are now Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, it’s far too early to see what hot presales means for the movie. After all, if we take the 45 percent growth between The Rise of Skywalker and Endgame at face value, that’d mean The Rise of Skywalker would end up making $4.05 billion — virtually impossible at this point although the movie is admittedly in good company. Between the top five-selling movies on Atom, the worst-performing one still made a whopping $1.05b in box office receipts globally. Star Wars: The Last Jedi ended up grossing $1.33b while Avengers: Infinity War ended just north of $2b.

In a previous interview, Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams revealed the ninth entry in the Skywalker Saga was all about the primary group finishing their adventure together.

“The story that we’re telling, the story that we started to conceive when we did The Force Awakens was allowed to continue. Episode VIII didn’t really derail anything that we were thinking about,” Abrams said to ET Canada. “But I will say that the fun of this movie is that these characters are all together on this adventure as a group. That’s the thing that I was most excited about to see, the dynamic between these characters that these amazing actors play on this desperate, seat-of-your-pants adventure. That, to me, was the most fun, having the group together.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.

How much do you think The Rise of Skywalker will end up making in theaters? Share your thoughts in the comments below!