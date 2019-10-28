Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hasbro Toys Provide New Look at Knights of Ren

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming up this Winter and fans are already getting hyped for the conclusion to this trilogy. One popular topic of conversation amid all the speculation surrounding the new film is the Knights of Ren. Fans have been clamoring for more adventure about Kylo Ren‘s faction for a while and it looks like the new film will give people a taste of what they’ve been asking for. Some new Hasbro toys images have made their way onto social media and these are some of the best looks that have appeared yet of the group. Other leaks in the past month and change have included some Topps cards images and a cover for Star Wars Insider. The fact that each of the individual Knights haven’t gotten confirmed names yet might worry some sections of the fandom. But, there is a good reason for the generic presentation so far. UPDATE: The figures pictured below (and more new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures) are available to pre-order now.

As with all large-scale movie releases now, there is so much merchandise produced for each installment. With that kind of volume, it can be hard to have all the details locked into place before the movie is fully in the can. So, placeholder names and labels can be necessary to make sure that all the merchandise is available when it is supposed to be. One added benefit of this approach is the limiting of spoilers that can trickle out way before the public has a chance to see the finished product.

Enjoy some high-res images of the new #StarWars 6-inch Black Series figures announced today: Zorii Bliss and a Knight of Ren! #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/rCaese0Ohw — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) October 27, 2019

In some of the trailers for this upcoming Star Wars movie, Kylo Ren’s villainous faction gets some shine, which hints that their leader will be explored in depth. Lucasfilm has been very secretive about the plot and how the saga will end after all of these films. The Knights of Ren have been shrouded in mystery over the course of this sequel trilogy. Now, it is time for audiences to get a good luck at these warriors along with the collected forces of The First Order.

J.J. Abrams is back to direct the end of this saga after leading this trilogy off with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Wrapping the saga after all this time is probably pretty intimidating. He’s excited about the chance to make another film in this universe and completely understands all that pressure heading into the challenge ahead.

“It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me,” Abrams said on The Star Wars Show. “This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on.”

