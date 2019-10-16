New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo Released

There are a ton of mysteries surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the iconic Skywalker Saga. Some of the biggest questions from fans may not ever be answered by the time the film comes to an end, but one mystery that we know will be solved is the story of Zorii Bliss. The new character played by Keri Russell has been wearing a mask in every photo, and there have been little to no details about her backstory revealed, save for the fact that she’s a criminal that has connection to Poe Dameron.

Zorii Bliss has become a major topic of intrigue for fans leading up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we will finally get some more information when the film arrives in December. Until that time comes, it looks like we will just continue with photos of the character underneath a helmet. A brand new one was released by EW on Wednesday morning, and while it looks awesome, it keeps the mystery of Zorii alive.

You can check out the new photo of Zorii Bliss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

It was confirmed at D23 earlier this year that Zorii is an “old friend” of Poe Dameron, but no other details were given. Instead of revealing secrets about her character at the event, Russell told the crowd about her experience working with director J.J. Abrams again, years after the two collaborated on Felicity.

“It is just so much more fun to work with someone that you like so much,” Russell said. “I mean, we see each other and then we talk nonstop and fill in all the details of the past years, and you know, it’s just nice when you have that kind of fun and history with someone. It makes it all that much more enjoyable. When J.J. calls so unexpectedly, cool things happen.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. Before that, the universe of Star Wars will come to television for the first time in a live-action format, with The Mandalorian debuting on Disney+ November 12th.