Star Wars: Alan Tudyk Turned Down Having Body Double Play K-2SO in Disney+ Rogue One Series

Star Wars fans might have only heard Alan Tudyk‘s voice as K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but don’t expect the actor to stand aside when it comes to bringing the droid to life for the upcoming prequel series on Disney+, as the actor noted he didn’t want a body double taking over any acting duties from him for the role. The galaxy far, far away has long paved its own path forward with the ways it blends human performers with technology for unique on-screen performances, with Tudyk noting that he brings subtle body language to K-2SO to fully bring him to life.

“I don’t want anybody else doing that,” Tudyk shared at a Television Critics Association event over the weekend about using a body double for the character [H/T /Film]. “It means a lot to me. They offered it but it’s not a voice over job for me. Because his face doesn’t move, that’s what you have is your body to show emotion. And because of [playing I, Robot‘s] Sonny and just because of theater, I’m trained. I studied that and it’s something I enjoy.”

Star Wars delivered audiences its first fully CGI character with Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with Ahmed Best performing the character on set while also providing the Gungan’s voice. Best wore a specially designed helmet to help establish the character’s stature on set for his fellow actors, while Tudyk’s Rogue One performance required him to wear stilts. While some might consider stilts a hindrance, the actor noted how comfortable he got with the apparatus as filming progressed.

“By the time I was done, I never took ’em off. I used to put them on, take them off, put them on, take them off throughout the day,” the actor admitted. “By the end, I was like, ‘Don’t even take them off. I like being tall and there isn’t anything I can’t do in them.’”

Rogue One marked a unique foray for the Star Wars franchise, not only because it was the first spinoff from the Skywalker Saga, but because the film concluded with all of its heroes dying. Fans were elated to learn that we would get the continued adventures of not only K-2SO, but also Cassian Andor, as Tudyk’s co-star Diego Luna is set to reprise his role in the upcoming series.

