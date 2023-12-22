Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Director Reveals Script is Being Finished

✖

One of the most exciting pieces of news to come out of the Disney Investor Day last year was when it was revealed that Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins would direct the next film in the Star Wars franchise, bringing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron to the big screen. Jenkins' new film will seemingly not be influenced by the various video games that have carried that same title over the years, but in a new interview the director revealed that she became attached to the project much sooner than was publicly known and that work on the script is nearly its completion.

"It’s going amazing," Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful. I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re the next chapter of Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way."

The trade also asked Jenkins how she's adapted to consulting with the "Star Wars brain trust," and the filmmaker naturally said the force was strong with them.

"There’s plenty of it. It’s an entirely different way of working. I’m on the phone with all of them and doing Zoom meetings with everybody involved in Star Wars all the time. I’m fairly free to do the story that we want to do, but you really need to know who’s done what, who’s doing what, where it goes and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It’s a whole other way of working that I’m getting up to speed on."

It was previously confirmed that the script for the Rogue Squadron is being written by Matthew Robinson, whose most recent proejct was Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick's Love and Monsters. He also wrote Paramount's live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold adaptation and prior to that, his most notable work was co-writing and co-directing The Invention of Lying alongside Ricky Gervais.

"We have to tell a new story with it and so you're trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I've always wanted to make, as well," Jenkins previously told the Associated Press. "It's a big brew of things that you're trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story."

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. Disney has secured release dates for Star Wars films in both December of 2025 and December of 2027.