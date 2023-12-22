Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Director Says Film Will Bring a "New Era" to the Mythology

✖

While filmmaker Patty Jenkins has a wealth of mythology to embrace from the Legends corner of the Star Wars saga, she also recently pointed out that her upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would take the concept into a "new era" to embrace unexplored elements of the franchise. From the first time the project was announced, Jenkins made it clear how much she wanted to make the best fighter-pilot movie of all time, with it sounding as though the previous adventures featuring the squadron helped her establish the tone and setting, as the adventure itself will pave a new path for itself. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

"I'm in love with all three projects on my plate right now. I'm definitely doing Rogue Squadron next and I'm excited to do Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins shared with Associated Press. "The Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there's an incredible history that's really important to honor. And yet, it must be brought to a new age, because we have to tell a new story with it and so you're trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I've always wanted to make, as well. It's a big brew of things that you're trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story."

Fans first became familiar with the Rogue Squadron thanks to brief mentions in the opening Hoth scenes of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but when the original trilogy of films concluded, the adventures of the elite pilots were continued in a series of books now relegated to the Legends brand. Following the release of the books, the concept also earned video game entries which further explored the pilots.

While the concept might not be as well-known as other parts of the franchise, Jenkins also detailed how she understood that tackling the concept came with a lot of inherent pressure.

"You're trying to bring the best of yourself and use it to make something beautiful that honors the legacy before you," the filmmaker pointed out. "Of course, it's a huge amount of pressure and Wonder Woman was a huge amount of pressure, as well, so it's not a totally new feeling to me. Definitely nerve-wracking."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the script for Rogue Squadron is being written by Matthew Robinson.

