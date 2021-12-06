Star Wars: New Report Claims Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Still Moving Forward

Just weeks ago, reports emerged that Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would no longer be heading into production in 2022, which understandably cast doubt on its planned December 2023 release date, though Lucasfilm has yet to officially offer updates about that project or release date. Given the studio’s tendency to announce plans for the franchise’s future, only for those plans to earn complications, some speculation began about whether the project would become the latest endeavor to go on indefinite hiatus, though Deadline recently claimed that Jenkins handed directorial duties over on her Cleopatra, while also confirming Jenkins is spending time with Rogue Squadron.

While detailing that Kari Skogland will now serve as director of Cleopatra, the outlet confirmed, “Jenkins fell off as director so she could focus on her next two projects: Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recent years have seen a number of Star Wars plans fail to be realized in a number of ways, resulting in mixed reactions from fans. While directors like Josh Trank and Colin Trevorrow were announced to direct specific films, both parted ways with the studio before such projects could be developed in a substantial way. Similarly, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were announced to develop multiple films for the studio, though these plans also fell through due to “creative differences.”

One of the more disappointing departures was Phil Lord and Chris Miller leaving Solo: A Star Wars Story with only weeks to go on principal photography, as Ron Howard stepped in to complete the project and helm reshoots. Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson was announced as developing a trilogy of films, and while no official word has emerged on those films making substantial progress, a variety of rumors have claimed those plans have been put on hold indefinitely.

Understandably, any sort of roadblock or obstacle for any sort of Star Wars project will result in disappointment from fans, especially given how the studio often manages to keep audiences in the dark about which projects are official and which are merely inaccurate reports. Typically, the only officially reputable place for updates on the galaxy far, far away is the franchise’s official website, so with no news yet about Rogue Squadron‘s current 2023 release date, we’re left wondering if Disney’s slate of releases will undergo an overhaul in the coming months or if another Star Wars project will take its place.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Are you glad the film is still in development? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!