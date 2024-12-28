Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Debuts Its First Lightsaber in a Hilarious Way

Disney+ finally answers the age-old question: What happens when a Star Wars superfan actually gets their hands on a real lightsaber? The answer is exactly what you’d expect. In Episode 5 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, viewers witness perhaps the most relatable lightsaber moment in the franchise’s history when young Wim, a self-proclaimed Jedi enthusiast, discovers the legendary weapon in Captain Tak Rennod’s treasure vault. Rather than channeling his inner Luke Skywalker, however, the boy’s first attempt at wielding the iconic blade goes comically awry, proving that not everyone is destined for Jedi greatness.

The scene unfolds during a tense confrontation where Jod Na Nawood threatens Fern with a knife, insisting she yield the captain’s position. Attempting to play hero, Wim brandishes the newly discovered lightsaber – only to ignite it in the wrong direction, pointing toward the ground. Overwhelmed by the reality of holding an actual Jedi weapon, he quickly deactivates it and tosses it aside.

This refreshingly authentic moment stands in stark contrast to previous Star Wars entries, where characters like Rey and Finn seemed to master lightsaber combat almost instantly. Mastering a lightsaber requires far more skill than most people realize, as evidenced by the extensive training required for actors in behind-the-scenes footage. The moment even recalls a famous behind-the-scenes photo of Mark Hamill looking directly into his lightsaber hilt during the filming of A New Hope.

Despite his lightsaber mishap, Wim’s bravery shines through. His inexperience with the lightsaber didn’t diminish his courage – he still dared to confront a Force-sensitive Jod who held his friend hostage. The scene takes on additional significance as the episode progresses. The lightsaber, a blue-bladed weapon, ultimately ends up in Jod’s possession.

The mysterious character, who has cycled through names including Crimson Jack, Captain Silvo, and Dash Zentin, demonstrates remarkable Force abilities throughout the series, whether precisely floating objects through the air or manipulating light sources with ease. His expertise with the lightsaber and knowledge of Jedi philosophy – including quoting Qui-Gon Jinn’s famous line “Your focus determines your reality” – has fueled speculation about his potential identity as a surviving Jedi.

Set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt on the spa planet Lanupa, the episode marks a significant turning point in the series. The young adventurers’ search for their home planet At Attin gains new urgency with the revelation of a mysterious “mint” that produces credits on a mass scale. This discovery prompts Jod to reveal a darker side, challenging Fern’s leadership of the Onyx Cinder.

The episode has earned praise for its blend of classic Star Wars elements – including appearances by Hutt characters, Muun aliens, and the thoughtfully crafted, kind-hearted character Cthallops. With three episodes remaining in the season, Skeleton Crew continues to distinguish itself within the Star Wars universe by grounding fantastical elements in relatable human experiences – even if that means watching a superfan fumble with their dream weapon.

Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.