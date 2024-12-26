Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Confirms a Major Detail About Its Big Mystery (But It Goes Deeper)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5 finally tells us why At Attin is so sought after — or at least, starts to. The episode titled “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates” shows the crew finding an old pirate treasure trove with the coordinates to their home world, as well as the reason for going there. Read on for more, but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!

This week, Skeleton Crew took us to the planet Lanupa, where Captain Tak Rennod’s treasure was hidden under Skull Ridge Mountain. It wasn’t easy for the kids and their Force-wielding escort to sneak in there, but once they did they easily found the coordinates to At Attin. The children also learned that their home planet is the last remaining Mint of the Old Republic, meaning it can literally manufacture limitless treasure.

This ties up a few loose ends and brings the whole story into greater focus, in some ways. We saw how valuable the children’s money was as soon as they left the Barrier hiding At Attin. Other pirates simply didn’t believe that Old Republic credits were their “lunch money.” Of course, there are plenty of questions left in this story as well — from narrative cliffhangers to worldbuilding mysteries.

For one thing, At Attin is only one of eight planets known as the “Jewels of the Republic.” In Episode 3, we heard that the other 3 were destroyed at some point, but we don’t have any details or confirmation of that. We can probably assume that minting currency is only part of the “Great Work” of these eight worlds, but we still don’t know anything about the rest of it. We also don’t know how or why this Great Work continued throughout the reign of the Empire and into this New Republic era. We don’t know if the Empire was aware of these Jewels, and if so, why they were left alone.

As for this story, we seem to be inching closer to one of the most tantalizing msyteries — Ja Na Nawood’s identity. This week’s episode ended with him igniting a lightsaber, but as far as we know he is not a jedi and he does not seem to have completely pure motivations. That may be the most important thing to uncover if the children are to get home by the end of this story.

Skeleton Crew is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.