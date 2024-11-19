A Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Legends Easter Egg May Create a Canon Problem

The newest Star Wars TV series on Disney+, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, is building quite a bit of excitement in the lead up to its release in December. In addition to its all-star roster of directors, Skeleton Crew has a cast led by Jude Law and a bunch of kids, creating a fun and youthful energy that we haven’t really seen from Star Wars. Amidst all of the excitement, however, fans are starting to put together the pieces of Skeleton Crew‘s place in the Star Wars universe, and there’s been one aspect to the series that is causing quite a few question marks.

During a recent interview with us here at ComicBook about his role in Skeleton Crew, Jude Law mentioned that his character, Jod, uses the alias Crimson Jack. That’s a deep-cut nod to a Star Wars Legends character that’s no longer part of the official canon. The character known as Crimson Jack appeared in the first run of Marvel’s Star Wars comics back in 1977. Given that those comics were kept out of the canon that was established when Disney took over the franchise, this seems on the surface like nothing but a fun Easter egg for the hardcore Star Wars fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s one problem with that — Disney already brought a new version of Crimson Jack into Star Wars canon, and he’s a very different character than the one Jude Law is playing.

In 2022, Marvel launched a five-issue Star Wars comic series called Halcyon Legacy. This told the story of the Halcyon starcruiser that was the setting of Walt Disney World’s now-defunct immersive attraction, the Galactic Starcruiser.

Crimson Jack in Marvel’s Halcyon Legacy

The series takes place during the reign of the First Order, which means it was just before or during the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place in the New Republic era, around the same time as The Mandalorian and after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Crimson Jack couldn’t be a man roughly Jude Law’s age during the New Republic, then pop back up as a still-in-his-prime pirate decades later. Think about the age difference in Luke Skywalker at the end of The Mandalorian‘s second season and the Luke Skywalker we meet at the end of The Force Awakens. A lot of time has clearly passed. If it hadn’t been that long, and characters were roughly the same age in both eras, Disney wouldn’t have had to spend all that time and money turning an older Mark Hamill into a grotesque CGI mess.

What does all this actually mean? Ultimately, it’s probably not anything at all. Jod using the Crimson Jack moniker is likely just meant to be an Easter egg paying homage to another fun rogue character from Star Wars’ storied past. The comic about the failed Star Wars hotel probably wasn’t taken into consideration when thinking about the name, even though it is technically Star Wars canon.

Then again, maybe Jod’s use of the name will ultimately influence another pirate a few decades down the line. With so much Star Wars in the works, anything is possible.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres December 3rd on Disney+.