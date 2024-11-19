Skeleton Crew Kids Watched Movies to Prepare for Roles (but Not Star Wars)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest installment in the saga, coming after Star Wars: The Acolyte. What has been released about the show is it is to be different from other Star Wars projects, this one looking at what its like to be a child in the Star Wars universe. Children in Star Wars is nothing new, with longtime fans even having watched the children of Han and Leia grow up in the old Legends canon. However, what sets Skeleton Crew apart from what came before is that it focuses on a more suburban group of children. In a new interview with ComicBook, the show’s young cast — Ravi Conyer, Kyriana Kratter, Robert T. Smith, and Ryan K. Armstrong — revealed what movies they watched to get ready for the show: Goonies, E.T., and Stand by Me, but not any Star Wars movies.

Jon Watts told them to watch Goonies and E.T., which was one of many bonding experiences the young cast had. They also went bowling and played Mario Cart. Armstrong said she also watched Stand by Me. While it may seem odd that they weren’t told to watch any Star Wars movies, the kids did talk about their favorite Star Wars films — all of which were from the original trilogy. Conyers, Kratter, and Smith all picked A New Hope, while Armstrong picked The Empire Strikes Back for hers. Interestingly enough, Smith’s favorite scene isn’t in ANH, but Return of the Jedi.

Smith said, “Me and my dad’s favorite scene of all time, in all of Star Wars, is in Return of the Jedi. It’s when he’s one that plank, jumps up, grabs the lightsaber, amazing,” referring to the scene when Luke Sywalker was forced to walk the plank into the Great Pit of Carkoon.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is meant to be a unique Star Wars project, and the movies that the kids are taking inspiration from show that. Goonies, E.T., and Stand by Me are all known for their realistic views into how children interact with each other and face unprecedented situations. While many Star Wars fans have disliked how little some modern Star Wars actors use the movies as inspiration, taking inspiration from the same thing every time is going to insure a stagnant product. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is trying to be anything but, bringing in a diverse team of directors and crew, hoping to expand the mythos of the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3rd on Disney+.