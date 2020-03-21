Star Wars: Some Fans Don’t Want Rosario Dawson to Replace Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Earlier today it was reported that actress Rosario Dawson had joined the cast of The Mandalorian season 2, joining the cast in the role of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dawson’s casting comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson’s desire to play the character, and now it’s all coming to fruition. This would mark the first time that the character has actually appeared on screen in live-action (her voice can be heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) which has caused a stir in the Star Wars fandom.

Ahsoka Tano made her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and returned for Star Wars Rebels, voiced in both shows (and other related media) by actress Ashley Eckstein. Eckstein just reprised the role for the ninth episode of “The Skywalker Saga,” though as a disembodied voice, which has many fans wondering why Eckstein simply couldn’t play the part in live-action. Many of them have taken to Twitter to express these opinions, along with some that have other reasons for not wanting Rosario Dawson to play the role.

As if fans weren’t already excited enough for Season Two of The Mandalorian, this news is sure to delight longtime fans of the character and actress.

The Mandalorian Season Two will debut in October.

*very Spock voice*

Lucasfilm just used Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka’s voice in ROTS. And Eckstein’s voice is currently being used as Ahsoka in The Clone Wars final season. She’s even cosplayed Ahsoka, flawlessly. Nothing against Rosario Dawson, but doesn’t this move seem a bit… illogical? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9FHmnV3crn — Maverick Opinions 🤔 I YouTube Poorly (@MavsOpinions) March 20, 2020

It’s a no-brainer

Rosario Dawson is a great actress. I just personally think casting Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka would have been a no-brainer. She’s lived the character since her creation. I couldn’t think of a better actress to play her than the one who has given her life since the beginning. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZsvhFllJKI — Maverick Opinions 🤔 I YouTube Poorly (@MavsOpinions) March 20, 2020

She has experience

So why couldn’t Ashley Eckstein, the actual voice actress for Ahsoka play her? She and Rosario Dawson are basically the same age, she looks the part with makeup. I get that’s shes mainly a voice actor, but she’s been in live-action things before. — Castle-Man (@jcastlemanmc) March 20, 2020

Maybe she’ll still voice her? Solo did it!

Ashley Eckstein better be the voice like Maul in Solo. Otherwise this is massively disappointing. Solo set the precedent of animated characters having the proper voice actors in live-action — Drew Schmidt (@DrewSchmidt115) March 20, 2020

Ashley defined it

Ashley Eckstein gave Ahsoka life, ignited her spirit, made us fall in love her, and embodied her soul in real life. Wherever she goes from here, Ahsoka lives…because of Ashley ~ @HerUniverse #AhsokaTano #AhsokaLives — Dr. Janice Hansen (@jjturlington) March 21, 2020

Why Disney

Ashley Eckstein rules and Disney did her dirty by replacing her with Rosario Dawson. https://t.co/KJZZdsuZcl — Creech wants a 501st Battlepack (@Trippandcreech) March 21, 2020

WHy not?

WHY NOT ASHLEY ECKSTEIN? I’m so happy she’s finally going to be included in live-action Star Wars though, man. https://t.co/Zwoy3Npl45 — Nicolas (@NicolasHenkel) March 20, 2020

watch ouy

ashley eckstein i am so sorry that anyone would ever do ahsoka dirty like this on god i will clock whoever made that casting decision ON SIGHT — aj // ceo of hera syndulla (@sclaces) March 20, 2020

Only one

ashley eckstein is the only ahsoka tano i know — (ah)sarah ⎊ (@tuatarasa) March 20, 2020

And also this