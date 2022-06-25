Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Opens Up About Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut back in 2002 when Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released. Morrison played Jango Fett, the bounty hunter who served as the genetic template for the clone army. The character also kept an unmodified clone of himself to raise, making him the father of Boba Fett. Jango Fett may have died in Attack of the Clones, but with countless characters sharing his face, Morrison could pop up anywhere in future Star Wars projects. Not only did he play more clones in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005, but he recently starred as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a discarded clone.

"That was the best part of the whole Obi-Wan Kenobi show!" Morrison joked when talking to Total Film (via SFF Gazette). "I'm joking. I really enjoyed that. Playing around in their storyline and their timezone – things are changing. I'm representing all that clone army that are no longer around anymore."

"It was a wonderful opportunity to pop in there and see what they're doing across the room from where we were," he added. "That came in handy, it worked out quite good to make a little cameo. I enjoyed working with Ewan again, going back to Attack of the Clones. We did all that [puts on clone character's voice], 'Hey, you! You came to see me and this army,' and all that stuff. It was a wonderful time."

Currently, there's no word on whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will be getting a second season, but the show's stars have expressed hopes for a return. Morrison also has his own ideas about where the show can go. Asked about his Star Wars future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morrison said, "We've got to bring him back somewhere." He added, "We've got to see the old Boba Fett ... We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it's time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that."

Morrison also wants a showdown with Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu, who killed Jango in Attack of the Clones. "I owe him big time for my dad. He's done. He's done," Morrison told IMDB's On the Scene. "I've got my eye on him. He's top of the list, in fact." When Wen suggested "slow torture" at the hands of Master Assassin Fennec Shand, Morrison said, "Definitely, yes."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.