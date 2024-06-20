Star Wars: The Acolyte Releases New Character Posters and Descriptions

Osha, Yord, and more have new The Acolyte character posters.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is now four episodes deep on Disney+, and the new series is set during the High Republic era and follows characters new to the franchise. Previously, Lucasfilm released character posters for some of the show's main players alongside descriptions of each person. Now, they've released a new set that showcases Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and her droid, Pip, as well as Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson), Qimir (Manny Jacinto), Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), and Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva). You can check out the character posters and descriptions below...

OSHA AND PIP

YORD FANDAR

TORBIN

VERNESTRA

QIMIR

MOTHER ANISEYA

MOTHER KORIL

Joonas Suotamo Reacts to The Acolyte Episode 4's Big Death:



(Photo: Jedi Master Kelnacca (The Acolyte) - Lucasfilm )

The fourth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte, "Day," was released on Disney+ this week and it featured a big shocker. It was previously revealed that Mae (Amandla Stenberg) was hunting down the Jedi who were present on her home planet of Brendok when every member of her witch coven was killed. While the events of their family's death remain a mystery thanks to some intriguing inconsistencies in the show's flashback episode, it's clear Mae holds a grudge against the Jedi. In the first two episodes, Mae was responsible for the death of Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), and at the start of "Day," only Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) remained alive.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 4

While Sol is still on the board, Kelnacca met a tragic end in the latest episode of The Acolyte. However, it wasn't Mae who wielded the saber that killed him. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Suotamo addressed the Jedi Wookiee's death.

"No, that wasn't discussed," Suotamo revealed when asked if series creator Leslye Headland told him Kelnacca would meet an early end. "I learned it as we went, and it was very surprising. So I wasn't aware initially, but ever since studying film at university, I've been on the story side as well, so I thought it was a necessary thing to happen in terms of it follows the story and is very sad and very dramatic. And what a shock too to see all these powerful Jedi to meet their fate in such a way!"

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+ with the fifth episode scheduled to drop on Tuesday, June 25th.