Star Wars: The Acolyte Fan Theory May Reveal Identity of The Master

The first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte is currently underway, and has been delivering plenty of surprises week after week. The series, which is Star Wars' first live-action venture set during the High Republic era, has introduced a pretty massive ensemble cast thus far. That includes quite a few potential antagonists and villains — and the events of the series' latest episode may have just confirmed the identity of one. Spoilers for episode 4 of Star Wars: The Acolyte below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode follows Osha (Amandla Stenberg), Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), and a number of additional Jedi as they search for Osha's twin, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) before she kills again. As a result, they all converge on the home of Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca, only to discover that he is already dead, and not by Mae's hand. Just then, Mae's mysterious Master reveals themselves, ignites their lightsaber, and fights Mae, Osha, and the Jedi.

This marks the most prominent appearances yet of The Master thus far on The Acolyte, after the masked Sith appeared very briefly at the end of the series' premiere episode. As fans have already speculated about The Master's real identity, the events of Episode 4 have led some to wonder if it might be former smuggler Qimir (Manny Jacinto). After all, Qimir accompanied Mae on the trip to Kelnacca for the majority of the episode, but conveniently dipped away before The Master emerged.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

Star Wars: The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner- Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte debut exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6pm PST. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

