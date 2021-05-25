Star Wars: Fennec Shand Gets Her Own Poster Following The Bad Batch Debut

✖

Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, the elite assassin introduced in The Mandalorian, appeared again, this time in animation, in the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, "Cornered." To celebrate Fennec's cartoon debut, she's featured on the new poster for the episode. You can see the poster below. In "Cornered," Fennec is hired to hunt and retrieve Omega, the mysterious young girl who is a deviant clone like the members of Clone Force 99. In the episode, Fennec Shand proves her reputation as a deadly bounty hunter is well-earned, taking out both Hunter and Wrecker and pursuing Omega through heavy aerial traffic.

Omega eventually manages to escape Fennec's pursuit with some help from Hunter. Fennec remains unfettered. As to who hired Fennec -- the new Empire or the Kaminoans -- remains unanswered.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Wen voices Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch after debuting as the character in The Mandalorian's first season. She returned in the second season as Boba Fett's new right-hand woman. She'll remain at Boba Fett's side in the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's trailer confirmed Fennec's involvement in the series, after which Wen expressed her excitement at being able to develop the character further. "Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen told StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it! Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett discussed Fennec's inclusion in Star Wars: The Bad Batch during a recent interview. "This is a younger Fennec, she's new to the bounty hunting scene and it's an interesting introduction for her," she told Radio Times. "She definitely comes in with a bang and proves to be a formidable force. It's been amazing to see her progression. The action that comes with that particular episode… it's really incredible."

With 12 episodes left to go in this first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans likely haven't seen the last of Fennec Shand. That's probably not great news for Omega and Clone Force 99.

What did you think of Fennec Shand's Star Wars: The Bad Batch debut? Let us know in the comments section. New Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes debut on Fridays on Disney+.