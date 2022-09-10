Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Announced today at the D23 Expo, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on January 4, 2023 with the first two episodes of its 16-episode second season. This news comes with both excitement and disappointment from fans, as any update at all about the project brings with it renewed attention for the spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but given that it was initially slated to debut this month, knowing there's a longer wait than expected is sure to dismay some fans. However, with Star Wars: Andor premiering in weeks, there's at least still some adventures in the galaxy far, far away to tide us over until the return of The Bad Batch.

The second season of the series was announced in 2021, though no timeline of that premiere was revealed.

"Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+," said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+ in a statement about the renewal. "As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series." Executive producer Dave Filoni added, "The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch."

Earlier this summer, fans got our first trailer for the second season, which touted a fall release date. In the months since that trailer, a Season 2 debut was expected on September 28th, though that reveal came at a time in which Star Wars: Andor was expected to premiere in August. When Andor had its release shifted back, fans expected The Bad Batch to also be delayed, though today's announcement at D23 was the first time the release date has officially been addressed.

As explored in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, a cloning facility in Kamino used genetic material from Jango Fett to amass an army of loyal clone troopers. Clone Force 99, known as the "Bad Batch" of clones, were an experimental squad that were rejected from the rest of the armada though proved themselves to have impressive traits that made them superior to the rest of the clones in some areas.

