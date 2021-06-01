Star Wars The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Figure Is Back up for Pre-Order

The Star Wars The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars was first released as a HASCON exclusive in 2017, then came to the standard Black Series lineup in 2018. It's been sold out for ages and currently fetches prices on eBay in the $100 to $300 range depending on which version you get. However, you have a second chance to grab the standard Captain Rex figure for $22.99 starting today.

The Star Wars The Black Series Captain Rex figure is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for November 2021. How long it will last is anyone's guess, so reserve one while you can. You might also want to grab the Clone Commander Wolffe figure and Hasbro's new figures from The Clone Wars sequel The Bad Batch.

Speaking of second chances at Hasbro Star Wars collectibles, the Collector's Edition of of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly that came packaged with a 3.75-inch Retro Collection Remnant Stormtrooper figure has also returned. The figure was only available with the game and the release was exclusive to shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse. They sold out quickly, but if you missed out your second chance is happening now.

Once again, Entertainment Earth managed to get their hands on a batch of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly Collector's Edition, and you can pre-order one right here for $52.99 while they last. Note that the Renmant Stormtrooper figure is selling for around $100 by itself on eBay at the time of writing.

