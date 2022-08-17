Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan KOTOR Lightsaber Replica Is Back

First launched in 2020, the Star Wars The Black Series Elite Darth Revan Knights of the Old Republic Force FX Lightsaber has returned to retail after a long absence. If you missed it the first time around, you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22) and here on Amazon for $278.99 with a release date set for April. The official description reads:

"In Star Wars lore, Darth Revan's journey from Sith to Jedi is evidenced by the color of his Lightsaber blade – as a Sith Lord, he wields the familiar red-bladed Lightsaber, but as a redeemed Jedi Knight he brandishes a Lightsaber with a purple blade. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium DARTH REVAN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER. This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Darth Revan's iconic Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game. With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the DARTH REVAN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, wall-cutting effect, and purple-to-red-color-changing blade effect! Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included removable kyber crystal."

Unfortunately, the return of the Darth Revan lightsaber won't do much for Knights of the Old Republic fans who have been waiting patiently for the highly anticipated remake. Last month reports suggested that the game as been delayed indefinitely due to major development troubles.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been put on "pause" after two of the game's directors were fired. Design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor were both fired last month after Aspyr presented a demo of the game to Sony and Lucasfilm on June 30th. Staff reportedly felt excited by the demo they had created, leaving them shocked by the news that the project was indefinitely delayed. Sources told Bloomberg that Aspyr spent a "disproportionate" amount of time and money on the project and that it would be unsustainable to keep going at this pace. The developer has reportedly been working on the game for three years and estimated that it would be done by the end of 2022, but some stated that 2025 is a more realistic timeline. As of right now, the game is not canceled. Some even believe that the game could move to Saber Interactive which has been doing outsourcing work on the project.