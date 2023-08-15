Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet Is Back On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First debuting in 2016 alongside the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hasbro's The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper electronic voice-changer helmet is back on sale after a long absence. With the push of a button, the helmet will make you sound 100% more Stomtrooper-y, and the design is faithful to the props used in the film. You can grab one here at Entertainment Earth for $104.99 while they last. If the helmet returns to Amazon at the retail price, you'll be able to find it here.

On a related note, make sure to check out the recently released Black Series Scout Trooper helmet replica, which is available here at Entertainment Earth for $131.99. Note that The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor electronic also returned to shelves earlier this month, and you can find details about it below.

Hasbro first launched the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor electronic helmet back in 2020, but getting one in recent times has required spending a ton via third parties. At the time of writing they can run around $300 on eBay, but don't waste your money because Hasbro just brought the helmet back for a second run.

The Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor Electronic helmet is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $104.99 (UPDATE: currently sold out but may return). The 1:1 scale wearable helmet is based on the 1978 "Supertrooper" design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Features of the helmet include a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

While you're at it, make sure to browse through Hasbro's San Diego Comic-Con 2023 reveals for the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collections. Many of the items are on sale now, but you'll also find a preview of what's to come in the fall. You can also see what LEGO has in store for Star Wars on September 1st right here. Speaking of previews, take a look at the latest footage of the upcoming live-action Ahsoka series on Disney+ and get ready for the show to begin streaming on August 23rd.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.