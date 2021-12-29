Robert Rodriguez Cameos in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Director Robert Rodriguez actually cameos in the premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It’s not surprising to see the bounty hunter fan pop up in some capacity. However, a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see him make an appearance so soon. Rodriguez actually directs Chapter 1 and is credited as playing Dokk Strassi. (He’s the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookie pelt as tribute.) Star Wars, especially these Disney+ shows, are no stranger to having the filmmakers who help bring the stories to life play a real role in the adventures. Other famous actors usually clamor for small parts in the movies as well. It’s one of those things where everyone starts out as some sort of fan. You can check out Dokk Strassi’s look and that ominous Wookie pelt down below:

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Rodriguez talked about his struggles to come up with a satisfying treatment of the character. Star Wars plays host to dozens of iconic space travelers, Jedi, and bounty hunters. Boba Fett is one of the most beloved entries. In The Mandalorian, the filmmaker even used some of the old toys as reference points to make sure some of the action landed just like in memory.

“Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him,” Rodriguez shared. “I want to give him a showcase, because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this.”

Lucasfilm released an official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett below.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

