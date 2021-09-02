Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Rumors Tease Armor Upgrade and Character's Mission

✖

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has offered a handful of hints about what the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series would explore, with a new report from Star Wars News Net potentially shedding more light on what fans can expect to see pursued in the series. One of the unexpected details about the series is that Fett would be getting an armor upgrade and deliver a slightly different look from what he wore in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, while the outlet also claims their source revealed that the bounty hunter will be driven by a path of vengeance against those who had wronged him. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to land on Disney+ by the end of 2021.

The outlet notes of the reports they've been given from sources that are seemingly close with the production, "In the series, Boba Fett is in revenge mode. He will be going after everyone who did him wrong in the past, and he will also be looking for the other bounty hunters. And even more — he will be doing it with a new look to his armor!"

The first tease audiences were given that Book of Boba Fett would be a project they could expect came in a post-credits scene from the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which saw Fett returning to Jabba's palace to kill anyone who was in his way and to sit on the deceased crime lord's throne. The tease was so vague, in fact, that audiences didn't even initially realize that this was setting up a spin-off series as opposed to hinting at what could be coming in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. From this perspective, it's easy to see how the new series could continue to explore the various other figures from the galaxy far, far away that Fett will seek retribution against, whether they are familiar to audiences or entirely fresh faces.

Extrapolating from this report even further, Morrison has confirmed that the series will explain Fett's adventures from the timeframe of the original trilogy, where his armor had a different appearance. When audiences saw the armor in The Mandalorian, it has survived the sarlacc pit, understandably taking a serious toll on the protective gear, only for Fett to then repair it later in the season. This should mean we'll see the armor from around the time of the original trilogy, its more rugged appearance from The Mandalorian, and a repaired and upgraded version from after what we saw in Season 2 of the live-action series.

