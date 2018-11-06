‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Star Offers Season 7 Update

Between movies and TV shows, there’s a lot to be excited for as a Star Wars fans, with one of the projects fans are most looking forward to being the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka Tano in the series, recently gave an update on what fans can expect from the series’ return.

“I can promise — obviously, Dave Filoni is a part of it and he’s done his best to bring back a lot of the key people that were a part of the show, pretty much all the cast members and then also some of the main crew members,” Eckstein shared with CBR. “The stories are incredible, the people are incredible and anything that Dave Filoni touches is going to be amazing.”

The animated Clone Wars debuted in 2008 as a theatrically-released movie before the storyline continued as a series on Cartoon Network. After six seasons, the series was surprisingly canceled in 2014, preventing producer Filoni from giving the story an organic ending.

Fans might have been deprived of learning the fates of their beloved characters, but Filoni’s next series, Star Wars Rebels, allowed him to bring familiar characters into the fold to give devout fans more closure. Ahsoka was one of these characters, with Eckstein having to get into a different mindset to voice the younger version of the character for her role in Clone Wars.

“It’s so funny because, after Clone Wars and when I jumped into Rebels, it was actually pretty hard for me to do Rebels Ahsoka because she was that much older and she was a whole lot more like Obi-Wan rather than Ahsoka from Clone Wars,” the actress shared. “She was more of the mentor now, the teacher, and so it took me a while to get into that role, and then now I have to go back to Clone Wars, so I have to unlearn everything that I learned and that place I went to for Rebels Ahsoka and go back to Clone Wars Ahsoka and really, I mean, this is after she walks down those steps.”

She added, “She’s still around the same age, so age-wise I know I can — because I would change my voice according to her age — so age-wise I kind of know I can get my voice back there, but she’s also in a different place because she just left the Jedi Order and she’s dealing with all those thoughts and emotions and questions of, like, ‘What happens next?’”

In the years since the series’ ending, fans have flooded social media with messages asking for the show to be revived, with viewers being granted their wishes at the 10th-anniversary panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on Disney’s all-new streaming service next year.

