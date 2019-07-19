Dave Filoni Teases Star Wars: The Clone Wars Return With Maul Image

During past years, San Diego Comic-Con has seen major Star Wars announcements unveiled, with this year’s event being light on big reveals for the saga. At last year’s event, fans were stunned to learn that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would be getting one final season on Disney+ after the series had abruptly ended without an official conclusion in 2014. In honor of the anniversary of the announcement, Filoni took to social media to recall last year’s event while also teasing fans with how excited he is for the series return, which will be later this year on the all-new Disney streaming service.

One year ago we announced the return of #TheCloneWars. I can’t wait for you all to see what I see. #CloneWarsSaved pic.twitter.com/Xppilcq5qz — Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) July 19, 2019

“One year ago we announced the return of [The Clone Wars],” Filoni shared alongside a photo of Maul’s eyes. “I can’t wait for you all to see what I see.”

The series takes place between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, depicting the battles Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi engaged in, while adding in new characters like Ahsoka Tano. One of the more shocking storylines explored in the series was Darth Maul’s survival of his duel with Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, dropping the “Darth” title and pursuing a life of crime.

Actor Ray Park portrayed the character in Phantom Menace, with Filoni confirming earlier this year that he performed a motion-capture performance for the animated character in the new episodes.

“I wanted this fight to be big. I wanted this to be an epic lightsaber fight… This one had to be among the best, if not the best we did,” producer Dave Filoni shared during a Clone Wars panel at Star Wars Celebration. “I went and, I know Ray Park, and I said, ‘Ray, wouldn’t it be great… why don’t we suit you up in mo-cap suit and be Darth Maul?’ So when you see Maul fighting, it’s going to be really Maul fighting… There’s just something unique about how Ray moves… It was a great moment having him perform it.”

Fans previously saw Maul in Star Wars Rebels as well as last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, played by Park and voiced by Sam Witwer. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

