‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Leaving Netflix Next Month

Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted in 2008 as a film before a regular series debuted on Cartoon Network later that year. The series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s activities during the titular conflict, which also introduced burgeoning Jedi Ahsoka Tano and a variety of clone troopers. Thanks in large part to producer Dave Filoni, the series delivered audiences compelling stories for years, with the network canceling the series following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm. Fans are looking forward to the series’ return later this year on the new streaming service Disney+, though fans who have yet to see the series will be disappointed to learn that the series will be leaving Netflix on April 7th.

The time of the month has come when Netflix confirms what will be added to and removed from its service, with the streaming service confirming that the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, all five seasons of the series, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Lost Missions will all be leaving the platform. While this only gives fans a few weeks to get caught up on the series, Disney+ is slated to debut later this year, which will seemingly be its new home indefinitely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series was unceremoniously canceled after Season Five, preventing audiences from witnessing the series’ organic ending. The sixth season was released as “The Lost Missions,” yet that also failed to conclude many of the series’ storylines. With a final season coming to Disney+ five years after the last episode, Filoni previously detailed the pressures of returning to the series.

“With Clone Wars, I will say there is a bit of pressure because, obviously from [the reaction to the new season], the people loved it. I mean, they grew up with it. It was massive,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com. “So I do feel the pressure of wanting to make something amazing for them, and I challenge myself to not take the easy outs in the story and not do simple things.”

Since the conclusion of the series, Filoni moved on to the series Star Wars Rebels, allowing him to continue evolving his storytelling techniques. In addition to hoping the final season

“We’re also working at certain points with some material that we had written in the past, and so I’ve gone back and looked at it because I’m a different storyteller, and I think a better storyteller now,” Filoni detailed. “And how do we improve things, you ask yourself. I mean, we do that every season, in all honesty, so, in the last season, Rebels should be significantly better than the first. And the same is true for Clone Wars. So now how do I take a show that we stopped making five years ago and make it better than it was? That’s the challenge. We’re not just recreating it. We are continuing it, and we have to make it better.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars leaves Netflix on April 14th but will return on Disney+ later this year.

Are you disappointed that the series is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!