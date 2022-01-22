Star Wars Fan Reimagines The Empire Strikes Back Credits in Concept-Art Style of The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are the first live-action Star Wars series to hit Disney+, and the two shows have a lot in common. Not only are they connected by their stories and creators, but they have a similar visual style and tone. Both shows also have a fun tradition of using the episode’s concept art during the end credits. In honor of those credits, Reddit user u/cubbyarts took to the r/StarWars subreddit to show off an epic reimagining of the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back credits in the same style used by the Disney+ shows.

You can check out the fan-made concept art below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have three more episodes, and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

In another interview with TVLine, the actors teased more exciting characters.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

As for The Empire Strikes Back, there’s always cool stuff circulating online about the beloved film. Mark Hamill, who is known for playing Luke Skywalker, often shares fun throwbacks from the original trilogy. A couple of months ago, he shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo.

As for the rest of Star Wars, there’s plenty more to look forward to ranging from the Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Rogue One prequel series Andor.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.