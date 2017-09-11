Daniel Craig Reveals How He Got Involved In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

When Disney and Lucasfilm first announced a new series of Star Wars films set decades after Return of the Jedi, many in Hollywood jumped at the chance to have a part in the galaxy far, far away. And though many actors had roles big and small in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the current James Bond managed to play one of the most substantial roles without even showing his face.

Daniel Craig portrayed a First Order Stormtrooper in the last installment in the Star Wars saga of movies, keeping watch over Daisy Ridley’s character Rey before eventually succumbing to her budding Force-wielding abilities.

Craig recently stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he revealed how he became involved with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the small but memorable cameo.

“That Star Wars, most of them, are shot in Pinewood [Studios in England], which is where we shoot the Bond [movies],” said Craig. “Most of the crew on that were working on [Spectre], which was happening straight afterwards. I’m going to get him into trouble but Ben Dixon, who was second [assistant director], who I’ve known and worked with for a long time, is my liaison on set. And he was working on Star Wars and I had some meetings with him.”

Craig said he asked Dixon about working on the Star Wars movie and Dixon really enjoyed the experience.

“‘J.J. [Abrams] is amazing, it’s gonna be great.’ And I said, can I be in it?” Craig said, prompting Dixon to ask him if he was serious.

When Craig assured him he wasn’t joking, Dixon talked to Abrams. He came back to Craig with an offer, “‘We’re shooting a Stormtrooper scene this Friday, do you want to do it?’”

Colbert jokingly chastised Craig’s scene, asking “Aren’t you a little short to be a Stormtrooper?”

So there’s the secret to securing a role in a Star Wars movie: all you have to do is ask. Though it probably doesn’t hurt if your main gig is playing an icon like James Bond.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15.