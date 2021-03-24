Star Wars: The High Republic Writer Teases Exciting New Visuals for Force and Dark-Side Abilities

✖

Over the course of more than 40 years, the Star Wars saga has seen the Force explored in a number of ways across a variety of mediums, with the exploration of the High Republic era bringing all-new incarnations of these abilities. Writer Cavan Scott, who is currently writing the comic Star Wars: The High Republic, has been developing a new approach to Force-wielders on both the Light and Dark Sides with artist Ario Anindito, resulting in inventive incarnations of these well-known concepts. As if the powers we've seen already aren't compelling enough, Scott recently teased there's a lot more to look forward to in the future.

"Obviously, this is Star Wars. I can't tell you much because I will, you know, be shot, but we do -- that vision that we see, Keeve having an issue on is only the beginning," Scott teased to ComicBook.com. "And we see how you can explore different people and different beings through the Force. It has been one of the joys in this is that we have been given some freedom to explore different interpretations of the Force because people come from different cultures within Star Wars and even though the Jedi, from a very early age are nothing but Jedi, they still have ... because they're in the galaxy, they still know -- a Wookiee would know other Wookiees even though they've been brought up in the Temple since they were three or younger."

He continued, "We have been able to explore that individually -- and this was something [writer] Charles [Soule] did in the first novel Light of the Jedi, with Avar Kriss, who is also in the comic, when she experiences the Force as music. We're not saying there is an actual song for the Force but it's how she has learned to tap into the Force. Because there's something in her being that is musical, and so that's the way she uses it."

Scott went on to liken how Jedi connect with the Force to all the different ways in which people in the real world connect with realms outside their immediate existence.

"In the same way as us, as non-Jedi humans -- most of us anyway -- if we meditate, there are different ways to get that meditation going," the writer expressed. "And so that's the way we've tried to look at the Force. There's been more freedom now. I think I've been allowed to explore in other areas because we have seen in Star Wars, elements of the Force through Force visions, but they are usually on the Dark Side. They're usually on the slightly scary side of the Force, which has been very rare for us to see something other than perhaps later in [Star Wars: The] Clone Wars, when you see Yoda going off and exploring what it means to be a Force ghost and that kind of thing. I think this is the first time we've really been given a chance to really explore what a Light Side experience with the Force would be."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars: The High Republic.

Are you enjoying these new interpretations of the Force? Let us know in the comments below!