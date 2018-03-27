Star Wars: Laura Dern Confirms Admiral Holdo is Force-Sensitive in ‘The Last Jedi’

Audiences learned the extent of Leia Organa‘s abilities with the Force in The Last Jedi, as she managed to propel herself through zero-gravity to return to her ship after a devastating explosion. The film also brought a new character into the Resistance with Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, who helped maintain the safety of her allies by potentially sacrificing herself in a heroic move that eviscerated the First Order. Actress Laura Dern recently confirmed that, while her abilities weren’t on display the same way of Leia’s, Holdo shared a connection with the Force that motivated her actions.

“In their minds, and in their understanding of the origin story, we know that she was a true rebel in the Resistance, and in our culture we might have called her a hippie,” Dern shared with Entertainment Weekly about her collaboration with the Lucasfilm team on developing her character’s motivations. “But she was longing for peace, and a revolutionary in that way, and wanted to be trained by and led by Leia, who taught her everything she knew. She wanted to come up in the ranks to support Leia’s mission, but also had this otherworldly side that does involve the Force.”

Holdo debuted in the novel Leia, Princess of Alderaan, where her exploits with Organa are explored more in-depth than in The Last Jedi. Audiences might not have picked up on her ways with the Force, yet fans who read the novel knew quite well her belief in the concept.

“There’s something about her that longs to protect it, and holds that with great care,” Dern pointed out. “There’s a sort of a light on and a wisdom that she speaks about in the film, and speaks to Oscar Isaac’s character briefly about it.”

Her connection with the Force could also help explain her motives in her sacrifice, as she was possibly aware that life extended past a corporeal form.

“Yeah, her primary goal was to protect the light, to protect the Force, and to keep the revolutionaries alive,” Dern admitted. “And I think the film speaks so beautifully to that with this last image of the next generation of the Resistance, you know?”

